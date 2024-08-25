INS Mumbai to arrive in Colombo for three day visit

AMN / WEB DESK

The Indian Navy’s warship, INS Mumbai, will arrive in Colombo on August 26, 2024, for a three-day visit. The Sri Lanka Navy will ceremonially receive the ship.

INS Mumbai, commissioned into the Indian Navy on January 22, 2001, is the third of the Delhi-class destroyers and was built at Mazagon Dock Limited in Mumbai. The ship recently completed a mid-life upgrade and rejoined the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam on December 8, 2023. This marks INS Mumbai’s first visit to a Sri Lankan port and the eighth visit by an Indian Navy ship to Sri Lanka in 2024.

During its stay, INS Mumbai will deliver essential spare parts for the Dornier maritime patrol aircraft operated by the Sri Lanka Air Force. The Dornier aircraft, inducted two years ago, plays a crucial role in maritime surveillance and search and rescue operations within Sri Lanka’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The Indian Navy has been supporting the maintenance of this aircraft through technical assistance and spares.

The visit will include a familiarisation tour of INS Mumbai for Sri Lanka Navy personnel, aimed at sharing operational practices. Additionally, the ship’s commanding officer will meet with Rear Admiral WDCU Kumarasinghe, Commander of the Western Naval Area.

As part of the visit, INS Mumbai will conduct joint activities with the Sri Lanka Navy, including sports events, yoga sessions, and a beach cleaning initiative. The visit is categorised as an Operational Turnaround (OTR), during which the ship will replenish fuel and provisions. The crew will also have the opportunity to visit local sites in Colombo and Galle.

INS Mumbai is scheduled to depart Sri Lanka on August 29, 2024.