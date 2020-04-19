Indonesia: Nine killed by landslide at illegal gold mine in Sumatra

WEB DESK

Nine people were killed by a landslide at an illegal gold mine in Sumatra, Indonesia An Indonesian official said, the accident happened yesterday in South Solok in West Sumatra province when a group of 12 people were digging for gold at an abandoned mine. He said, eight men and one woman went in to dig and were buried by a landslide. The victims were local farmers digging the gold without proper equipment or protective gear.

Illegal and unlicensed mines are prevalent across mineral-rich Indonesia and the scene of frequent accidents.