US: Trump warns China of consequences if found ‘knowingly responsible’ for COVID-19

WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has warned China that it should face consequences if it was knowingly responsible for the spread of the novel coronavirus. Mr. Trump alleged non-transparency and initial non-cooperation from Beijing with Washington on dealing with the crisis.

The President underlined that there was a big difference between a mistake due to which it got out of control and something done deliberately.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman on Friday denied any cover up and accused the US of attempting to divert public attention.