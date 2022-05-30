Indonesia: 26 missing after ferry capsizes

AMN/ WEB DESK

26 people have gone missing after a ferry boat carrying 43 people on board capsized off Sulawesi island yesterday in Indonesia.

Officials said the motorboat ran out of fuel and sank in bad weather. It had left Paotere port in Makassar, capital of South Sulawesi province, Thursday midnight and was reported missing the next day when it failed to arrive its destination.

The local search and rescue agency chief, said that they received information. He said, 17 people were found and saved by passing tugboats.

The rescue chief said, a group of 40 rescuers were at sea searching for survivors, adding that news of the accident only reached officials on Saturday