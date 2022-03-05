Indigenous anti-collision system ‘Kavach’ to avoid rail accidents is successful

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that ‘Kavach’ System, the anti-collision test conducted by the Indian Railways to check the indigenous developed system to avoid rail accidents is successful. He held an on-site inspection today near Secunderabad.

The indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, Kavach, was designed to help the Railways achieve – zero accidents.

‘Kavach’ automatically stopped the train before 380 metres of other Locomotive at the front. He tweeted about the successful test of Kavach.

The test involved two trains – one with the railway minister on board and the other with the Chairman of the Railway Board – hurtle towards each other at full speed. Both the trains stopped 380 metres apart. The Kavach will be the world’s cheapest automatic train collision protection system.

The railway authorities informed that once implemented, it will cost 50 lakh rupees per kilometre to operate compared to about 2 crore rupees worldwide.