India’s total vaccine supply under Vaccine Maitri initiative reaches 461.66 lakh doses

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

India’s total vaccine supply under the Vaccine Maitri initiative has reached 461.66 lakh doses. Briefing media LAST EVENING, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, of this, 71.5 lakh doses have been delivered through grant and 288.4 lakh doses on commercial terms. In total, India has delivered vaccines to 47 countries and to UN healthcare workers as well. Mr Srivastava said, Vaccine Maitri initiative has been guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement that India’s delivery and production capacity will be used for the benefit of mankind.

The spokesperson also said that Phase 10 of the Vande Bharat Mission is currently operational. Under this phase, more than 1350 international flights are scheduled to be operated from 28 countries. This will facilitate an estimated 2 lakh 60 thousand people. Of these, nearly 920 flights are from GCC countries, around 150 from US and Canada, around 120 from UK and Europe, around 100 from South East Asia and around 50 from India’s neighbourhood.

On multiple reports suggesting personnel from Myanmar police have crossed over to India in Mizoram and are seeking refuge, Mr Srivastava said, the facts are being ascertained as of now.