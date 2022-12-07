India’s Presidency of G20 is matter of pride, says Lok Sabha Speaker

AMN

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said that India’s Presidency of the G20 is a matter of pride. When the House met at 12 noon, Mr. Birla expressed confidence that the G20 Summit and P20, the meeting of Presiding Officers of G20 countries, will be organized in a successful manner.

Earlier, on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon after paying tributes to sitting MP Mulayam Singh Yadav and other departed members. The session will continue till 29th of this month. During the session, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will have 17 sittings.