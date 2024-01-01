इंडियन आवाज़     01 Jan 2024 04:00:16      انڈین آواز

India’s premier solar mission Aditya-L1 to reach its intended destination, on Jan 6, says, ISRO Chairman S Somanath

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

ISRO Chairman S Somanath has said that India’s premier solar mission Aditya-L1 will reach its intended destination, the Lagrangian point (L1), situated 1.5 million kilometres from Earth on January 6. Talking to media persons on the sidelines of the launch of XPoSat in Sriharikota, he said, ISRO will soon perform the final manoeuvre to put Aditya-L1 there. Launched on September 2, Aditya-L1 marks India’s pioneering venture into studying the Sun from a halo orbit at L1. Mr Somanath said, ISRO has about 12 to 14 missions in pipeline this year. He said, 2024 is going to be the year for preparations for Gaganyaan mission. ISRO chief said, a number of tests will be conducted before the actual launch of Gaganyaan in 2025. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اے آئی کے سبب ہندوستان میں ملازمتیں ختم ہونا شروع

جاوید اختر مصنوعی ذہانت (اے آئی) میں ہونے والی برق رفتاری تر ...

رحمانی 30 کے سابق طالب علم کائنات حسین کو گوگل میں ملی ملازمت

رحمانی 30 کے سابق طالب علم کائنات حسین (آئی آئی ٹی دھنباد) نے ن ...

پہلوان ونیش پھوگٹ نے کھیل رتن، ارجن ایوارڈ واپس کرنے کا اعلان کر دیا۔ #Vinesh Phogat 

کشتی اولمپین ونیش پھوگاٹ نے منگل کو کہا کہ وہ ہندوستانی ریسل ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

Lok Sabha passes Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

NEW DELHI Delhi The Lok Sabha today passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, repealing ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart