India’s premier solar mission Aditya-L1 to reach its intended destination, on Jan 6, says, ISRO Chairman S Somanath

AMN

ISRO Chairman S Somanath has said that India’s premier solar mission Aditya-L1 will reach its intended destination, the Lagrangian point (L1), situated 1.5 million kilometres from Earth on January 6. Talking to media persons on the sidelines of the launch of XPoSat in Sriharikota, he said, ISRO will soon perform the final manoeuvre to put Aditya-L1 there. Launched on September 2, Aditya-L1 marks India’s pioneering venture into studying the Sun from a halo orbit at L1. Mr Somanath said, ISRO has about 12 to 14 missions in pipeline this year. He said, 2024 is going to be the year for preparations for Gaganyaan mission. ISRO chief said, a number of tests will be conducted before the actual launch of Gaganyaan in 2025.