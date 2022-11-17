India’s Permanent Representative to UN says Global South is facing economic consequences due to Ukraine conflict

WEB DESK

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj has said that the impact of Ukraine conflict is not just limited to Europe, but Global South is especially facing serious economic consequences. In her remarks at the UNSC briefing on Ukraine on Thursday, She said, we are seeing growing concern on energy and food security from the conflict after severe stress due to pandemic.

Ms Kamboj said, India hopes that UN facilitated Black Sea grains and fertiliser package deal will be renewed in the coming days and it will be implemented by all parties earnestly in all aspects. She said, India remains concerned about the situation in Ukraine and the targeting of civilians. Ms Kamboj said, New Delhi has consistently called for the cessation of hostilities and return to dialogue. She said, India stand ready to support all efforts in de-escalation.

The Premanent Representative said, India has consistently advocated that no solution can be reached at the cost of human lives. Kamboj stated that escalation of violence and hostilities is not in the interest of anyone. She said, India’s approach to the Ukraine conflict will continue to be people-centric and it is providing both humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and economic support to some of its neighbours in the Global South under economic distress. Ms Kamboj said, India has so far dispatched twelve consignments of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and stands ready to do more.