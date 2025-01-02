India’s National Sports Awards 2024 announced

AMN / NEW DELHI

Sports Ministry today anonced the National Sports Awards. World Chess Champion D Gukesh, Double Medalist in Paris Olympics Manu Bhaker, Indian Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh and Gold Medalist in Paris Paralympics Praveen Kumar have been choosen for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

32 Sportspersons will be given Arjuna Award. They include Athletes Jyothi Yarraji and Annu Rani, Boxers Nitu and Saweety, Chess player Vantika Agrawal, Hockey players Salima Tete, Abhishek, Sanjay, Jarmanpreet Singh and Sukhjeet Singh. Para-Archer Rakesh Kumar, Para Athletes Preeti Pal, Jeevanji Deepthi, Ajeet Singh and Sachin Khilari will also get Arjun Award.

Veteran Athlete Sucha Singh and veteran para swimmer Murlikant Petkar will be honoured with Arjuna Awards (Lifetime).

Para-Shooting coach Subhash Rana, Shooting coach Deepali Deshpande, Hockey coach Sandeep Sangwan, Badminton coach S Muralidharan and Football coach Armando Agnelo Colaco will be presented Dronacharya Award.

Physical Education Foundation of India will be given Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar.

Chandigarh University, Lovely Professional University and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar will get the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy.

The awardees will receive their awards from the President Droupadi Murmu at a specially organized function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 17th of this month.

The Selection Committee for the awards was headed by former Supreme Court Judge Justice (Retd.) V. Ramasubramanian and eminent sportspersons, persons having experience in sports journalism and sports administrators.