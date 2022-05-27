FreeCurrencyRates.com

India’s growth rate is more than inflation rate due to efficient policies of PM Modi govt

Published On:

AMN

Bharatiya Janata Party today said that India’s growth rate is more than the inflation rate due to the efficient policies of the Narendra Modi Government.

Briefing media in New Delhi this afternoon, BJP Spokesman Sudhanshu Trivedi said that even today, India’s growth rate is 8.5 per cent and the inflation rate is 7.5 per cent.

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the BJP Spokesman said that the inflation rate in Europe and the country Mr Gandhi visited recently are in double digits or very high.

