India’s foodgrain production is projected at record 303.34 million tonnes

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Union Agriculture Ministry has said that the country’s foodgrain production is projected at a record 303.34 million tonnes. Releasing the second advance estimates of production of principal crops for year 2020- 2021, the Ministry said, it is higher by 5.84 million tonnes than the production of foodgrain of 297.50 million tonnes achieved during 2019-20.

The Ministry said it clearly outlines the tireless hard work of farmers, research by the agricultural scientists, and farmer-friendly policies of the Central Government. The Ministry said, all-round agricultural reforms will also benefit the country in the long run.

As per second advance estimates, total production of Rice during 2020-21 is estimated at record 120.32 million tonnes which is higher by 7.88 million tonnes than the last five years’ average production of 112.44 million tonnes.

Wheat production during 2020-21 is estimated at a record 109.24 million tonnes which is higher by 8.81 million tonnes than the average wheat production of 100.42 million tonnes. The Ministry siad, total Pulses production during 2020-21 is estimated at 24.42 million tonnes which is higher by 2.43 million tonnes than the last five years’ average production of 21.99 million tonnes.

It said, the cumulative rainfall during this year’s southwest monsoon season upto 30th September last year has been 9 per cent higher than the Long Period Average. Accordingly, most of the major crops producing states have witnessed normal rainfall. The production of most of the crops for the agricultural year 2020-21 has been estimated higher than their normal production.