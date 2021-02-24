Maharashtra reports 6,971 new cases of coronavirus
India-China to hold 10th round of Corps Commander level talks following first phase of disengagement at Pangong Lake
For the first time, China admits death of their soldiers in Galwan valley clashes
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
Strong India-Australia ties will play important role in shaping post-COVID world: PM Modi
इंडियन आवाज़     25 Feb 2021 01:35:05      انڈین آواز

India’s foodgrain production is projected at record 303.34 million tonnes

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Union Agriculture Ministry has said that the country’s foodgrain production is projected at a record 303.34 million tonnes. Releasing the second advance estimates of production of principal crops for year 2020- 2021, the Ministry said, it is higher by 5.84 million tonnes than the production of foodgrain of 297.50 million tonnes achieved during 2019-20.

The Ministry said it clearly outlines the tireless hard work of farmers, research by the agricultural scientists, and farmer-friendly policies of the Central Government. The Ministry said, all-round agricultural reforms will also benefit the country in the long run.

As per second advance estimates, total production of Rice during 2020-21 is estimated at record 120.32 million tonnes which is higher by 7.88 million tonnes than the last five years’ average production of 112.44 million tonnes.

Wheat production during 2020-21 is estimated at a record 109.24 million tonnes which is higher by 8.81 million tonnes than the average wheat production of 100.42 million tonnes. The Ministry siad, total Pulses production during 2020-21 is estimated at 24.42 million tonnes which is higher by 2.43 million tonnes than the last five years’ average production of 21.99 million tonnes.

It said, the cumulative rainfall during this year’s southwest monsoon season upto 30th September last year has been 9 per cent higher than the Long Period Average. Accordingly, most of the major crops producing states have witnessed normal rainfall. The production of most of the crops for the agricultural year 2020-21 has been estimated higher than their normal production.

Boxing; Jyoti stuns two-time world champion, 3 Indian pugilists in quarter finals Strandja Memorial Tournament

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Talented  Jyoti Gulia produced a awesome  performance to stun  two-time w ...

President Kovind inaugurates Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium

AMN / AHMEDABAD President Ram Nath Kovind today inaugurated the newly constructed world’s largest Cricket ...

بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسین 25 ملکوں کو سپلائی کی گئی

وزیر خارجہ ایس جئے شنکر نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسی ...

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

