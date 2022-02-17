India’s energy needs expected to double in next 20 yrs: PM

PM Modi calls upon developed nations to meet their commitments for climate actions

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said successful climate actions also need adequate financing and for this developed countries need to fulfill their commitments on finance and technology transfer.

Mr Modi was delivering the inaugural address at The Energy and Resources Institute’s (TERI) World Sustainable Development Summit through a video message last evening.

The Prime Minister said, energy requirements of the people of India are expected to nearly double in the next 20 years and denying this energy would be denying life itself to millions.

The Prime Minister said, a lot has been said over the last 50 years on climate issue, since the 1972 Stockholm Conference but very little has been done. He said, but in India, they have walked the talk.

Mr Modi encouraged academic and research institutes like TERI to come up with scalable solutions to realise the potential of green hydrogen.

The three day summit which started yesterday is being attended by heads of various intergovernmental organisations and Ministers and Envoys from more than a dozen countries and delegates from over 120 countries.

The theme of summit for this year is ‘Towards a Resilient Planet: Ensuring a Sustainable and Equitable Future’.