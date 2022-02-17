FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Feb 2022 11:18:07      انڈین آواز

India’s energy needs expected to double in next 20 yrs: PM

Leave a comment
Published On: By

PM Modi calls upon developed nations to meet their commitments for climate actions

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said successful climate actions also need adequate financing and for this developed countries need to fulfill their commitments on finance and technology transfer.

Mr Modi was delivering the inaugural address at The Energy and Resources Institute’s (TERI) World Sustainable Development Summit through a video message last evening.

The Prime Minister said, energy requirements of the people of India are expected to nearly double in the next 20 years and denying this energy would be denying life itself to millions.

The Prime Minister said, a lot has been said over the last 50 years on climate issue, since the 1972 Stockholm Conference but very little has been done. He said, but in India, they have walked the talk.

Mr Modi encouraged academic and research institutes like TERI to come up with scalable solutions to realise the potential of green hydrogen.

The three day summit which started yesterday is being attended by heads of various intergovernmental organisations and Ministers and Envoys from more than a dozen countries and delegates from over 120 countries.

The theme of summit for this year is ‘Towards a Resilient Planet: Ensuring a Sustainable and Equitable Future’.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Jahanvi  cards 68 to take lead in 2nd leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi  Visakhapatnam,16  February: Jahanvi Bakshi, carded 68  and that was ...

South Africa tour was a great learning experience,’  Hockey Forward Abhishek

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 16 February :  Promising forward Abhishek, who made his debut for th ...

India to play against West Indies in T-20 International Series tomorrow in Kolkata

@BCCI India will take on West Indies in the T20 International series starting from tomorrow in Kolkatta.   ...

خبرنامہ

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے , روزگار پر خاص توجہ سے BUDGET 2022-23

وزیر خزانہ نے مرکزی بجٹ پیش کیا، آئندہ سال کے لیے نو اعشاریہ ...

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے پر خاص توجہ سے روزگار کے فوری موقعے پیدا ہوں گے: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے کہا ہے کہ اثاثوں کے اخراجات میں ...

ہندوستان میں کورونا کے دوران غریبوں کی تعداد دو گنی لیکن 40ارب پتیوں کا اضافہ

جاوید اخترعالمی ادارے آکسفیم کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کورونا وائرس ...

MARQUEE

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Shimla Himachal Pradesh capital and one of the favourite tourists destination Shimla on Saturday received a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart