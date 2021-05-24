India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 88.30%;

Over 3 lakh 2000 people recovered in last 24 hours

Over 3 lakh 2 thousand people have recovered from COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. Till now, over 2 crore 37 lakh 28 thousand people have recovered. The recovery rate now stands at 88.30 per cent. Four thousand four hundred 54 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to Coronavirus pandemic has reached 3 lakh 3 thousand 720. There are over 27 lakh active cases in the country.

The Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR said, more than 33 crore five lakh samples have been tested in the country till yesterday. It said, over 19 lakh 28 thousand samples were tested yesterday.