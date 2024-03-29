India’s Core Sectors Register 3-Month High Growth Of 6.7 Percent In February

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries of the country witnessed a three-month high growth of 6.7 per cent in February this year, in comparison to same period last year. Ministry of Commerce and Industry said, production of Coal, Natural Gas, Cement, Steel, Crude Oil, Electricity and Refinery Products recorded positive growth in February 2024. Cement production increased by 10.2 per cent in February 2024 over February 2023. Coal production increased by 11.6 per cent, Crude Oil production increased by 7.9 per cent, Electricity generation increased by 6.3 per cent, Natural Gas production increased by 11.3 per cent, Petroleum Refinery production increased by 2.6 per cent and Steel production increased by 8.4 per cent in the same period. However, Fertilizer production declined by 9.5 per cent in February this year as compared to February last year.

The index had grown by 4.1 per cent in January this year and 4.9 per cent in December last year.