India’s GDP Expected to Grow by More Than 8 % In Fourth Quarter Of Current Fiscal: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that India’s gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by 8 per cent or more in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year. Addressing an Investment Summit in Mumbai, she said, the economy is expected to show the same rate of year-on-year growth for the 2023-24 financial year due to the impact of improved inflation management and macroeconomic stability.

India, the third-largest economy in Asia, grew 8.4 per cent in the October-December quarter year-on-year, outpacing the 7.6 per cent growth recorded for the previous quarter. Ms Sitharaman said that following the 8.4 per cent growth in the third quarter, various institutions have upgraded their GDP growth forecasts for India. She said, the most recent upgrade came from Goldman Sachs, which has raised its 2024 economic growth projection for India to 6.6 per cent, a 10 basis points improvement from its previous forecast.

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean couples to have ba ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Noted Journalist Zafar Agha Passes Away

Journos shocked over his demise AMN / NEW DELHI Noted journalist and and the Editor-in-Chief Nation ...

MeitY notifies PIB fact check unit as fact checker of Central Government

AMN Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had updated the Information Technology (Int ...

