SCIENCE / TECH

India’s AI mission touches new height with 34k GPUs

May 30, 2025
AMN

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that significant progress has been made in India AI Mission. Addressing the India AI Mission – Make AI In India and Make AI for India event in New Delhi, Mr Vaishnaw announced the second round of AI Compute Services empanelment through which another 16 thousand Graphic Processing Units- GPUs Common computing facility will be available for Startups, researchers and students. He informed in the first compute facility of around 18 thousand was available and taking this altogether  there is a  facility of around 34 thousand GPUs.

Mr Vaishnaw said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a very clear vision of democratising technology which means that technology should not be left in the hands of few but it should be accessible to large section of the society. He said, Common compute is very important part of the principle of democratising technology. 

The Union Minister also informed that 367 datasets have already been uploaded to AI Kosh. The Minister also underlined India AI Mission’s role in fostering reverse brain drain, and creating a comprehensive ecosystem encompassing foundational models, compute capacity, safety standards, and talent development initiatives.


During the event, the Union Minister announced the name of three Startups for building India’s Foundation Models and also felicitated I4C Hackathon winners.

Speaking during the event, Principal Scientific Advisor to the government Prof Ajay Sood said that India is making strides towards shaping its future in the realm of Artifical Intelligence- AI.

