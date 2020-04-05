Coronavirus crisis: death toll rises to more than 45,000 in Europe
Indians light Diyas, Candles in solidarity to defeat COVID-19 menace

Image

WEB DESK

An unprecedented solidarity was seen across India to defeat the menace of Covid-19 when the people switched off the lights of their homes at 9 PM tonight and lightened diyas, candles, torches or mobile flashlights.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal, people across the country came out at balconies and doorsteps of their houses to do the exercise for nine minutes. The illumination reflected the country’s collective resolve to fight Coronavirus.

Image

In the national capital huge enthusiasm was seen in the lighting exercise as it was not less than a Diwali like celebration where people experienced the superpower of light, clearly illuminating the common purpose we fighting for.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the fellow citizens by lighting candles and Diyas.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Prakash Javadekar, Piyush Goyal and others also turned off all the lights of their residences and joined the exercise. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and BJP President JP Nadda also lightened earthen lamps.

Image

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

