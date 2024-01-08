Indian shooters Varun Tomar and Esha Singh bag Paris Olympic quotas after winning gold medals at Asian Qualifiers in Indonesia

In Shooting, Varun Tomar and Esha Singh today secured India’s 14th and 15th Olympic quota places, with gold medals in the 10m Air Pistol event of the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Jakarta, Indonesia.



India opened its account with three medals, including a team gold, at the continental event’s opening day.



The 20-year-old Varun Tomar shot 239.6 in the men’s 10m air pistol final to claim the top position, while Arjun Cheema won the silver medal with a score of 237.3. Mongolia’s Davaakhuu Enkhtaivan (217.2) won the bronze medal.



In the women’s final, Esha Singh finished first with a score of 243.1. Pakistan’s Talat Kishmala won silver medal with 236.3 and took the second quota place on offer. However, India’s Rhythm Sangwan missed out as she took the bronze while Surbhi Rao finished sixth.



A total of 16 quota places for the Paris Olympics are available at the continental showpiece in Jakarta. The 10m air pistol events for men and women have four quotas on offer with a maximum of three for the Indian shooters.