इंडियन आवाज़     08 Jan 2024 10:50:46      انڈین آواز

Indian shooters Varun Tomar and Esha Singh bag Paris Olympic quotas after winning gold medals at Asian Qualifiers in Indonesia

Leave a comment
Published On: By

In Shooting, Varun Tomar and Esha Singh today secured India’s 14th and 15th Olympic quota places, with gold medals in the 10m Air Pistol event of the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Jakarta, Indonesia.
 
India opened its account with three medals, including a team gold, at the continental event’s opening day.
 
The 20-year-old Varun Tomar shot 239.6 in the men’s 10m air pistol final to claim the top position, while Arjun Cheema won the silver medal with a score of 237.3. Mongolia’s Davaakhuu Enkhtaivan (217.2) won the bronze medal.
 
In the women’s final, Esha Singh finished first with a score of 243.1. Pakistan’s Talat Kishmala won silver medal with 236.3 and took the second quota place on offer. However, India’s Rhythm Sangwan missed out as she took the bronze while Surbhi Rao finished sixth.
 
A total of 16 quota places for the Paris Olympics are available at the continental showpiece in Jakarta. The 10m air pistol events for men and women have four quotas on offer with a maximum of three for the Indian shooters.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

جاپان میں زلزلے سے 168 لوگوں کی ہلاکت کی تصدیق

حکام کا کہنا ہے کہ وسطی جاپان میں ایک طاقتور زلزلے کے ایک ہفت ...

اقوام متحدہ کی اسرائیل پر تنقید، غزہ ’موت اور مایوسی کا مقام‘ قرار

© UNICEF/Abed Zagout People clamour for food in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip انسانی ...

جاپان میں زلزلے سے ہلاکتوں کی تعداد 126 ہو گئی

وسطی جاپان زلزلہ، ہزاروں گھروں میں پانی اور بجلی تاحال منقطع ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart