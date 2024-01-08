इंडियन आवाज़     08 Jan 2024 01:20:37      انڈین آواز

Chile Women’s Team aims for historic Hockey Olympic qualification 

Ranchi, 7th January : Chile Women’s Hockey Team landed here on Sunday with their sights set firmly on clinching their debut berth at the Olympics. 

Ranked 14th globally, the Chilean squad brings a blend of skill and determination to the Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi  

Under the leadership of Co-Captains Camila Caram and Manuela Urroz and the guidance of Head Coach Sergio Vigil, Chile aim to leave an indelible mark on the international stage. 

Chile are placed in Pool A and will commence their campaign with an intense clash against Germany on 13th January. Subsequently, they will face off against the Czech Republic on 14th January in a match that promises to showcase their prowess on the turf. The culmination of their Pool matches will be against Japan on 16th January. Notably, Pool B includes hosts India, New Zealand, Italy, and the United States. 

Highlighting the significance of this tournament and their aspirations, Captain Manuela Urroz stated, “We are really happy to arrive here. We feel the spirit and vibe of hockey. We come from really far away. We have been working for a long time for this because we want to achieve our dream that we would still go to the Paris Olympics 2024. We think it will be a tough tournament for all rivals and let’s hope we can make it. After our Pan-American Games, we have started training more. We trained five times a week, so we are really happy with our preparations.”

Asked about what it would mean for the team to cement a place at the Olympics, Captain Camila Caram said, “It’s an incredible opportunity that we have never been to so close before in the past. Qualifying for the Olympics would mean everything for us.”

Meanwhile, Head Coach Sergio Vigil echoed the team’s sentiments, emphasizing their readiness for the challenges ahead. Giving an assessment on the squad, he said: “We have young players, slightly more experienced players and very special veteran players. We have Captains who are very young but experienced as well, so they tick every box. We are here to create history and we are confident Chile will book a spot for Paris here in India, which is a special country for me.”

FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024, scheduled from 13th to 19th January in Jharkhand, showcases a stellar lineup of teams in Pool A and B, with the top three teams securing coveted spots at the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

