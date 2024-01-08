इंडियन आवाज़     09 Jan 2024 12:21:38      انڈین آواز

Global Running Icon Meb Keflezighi is Tata spoMarathon Brand Ambassador 

Harpal Singh Bedi 

Mumbai, 8th January: Running icon Meb Keflezighi will  attend the 19th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Race, as an ambassador of the event on here on  21St January .

Mebrahtom “Meb” Keflezighi as he is famed in the sporting world, has several record-breaking accolades in his career. A name synonymous with endurance and achievement in the running community, he has inspired countless individuals worldwide.  

Meb made history as the only runner to win an Olympic medal (2004), the New York City Marathon (2009) and the Boston Marathon (2014). 

In 2009, Keflezighi became the first American since 1982 to win the New York City Marathon. Eight times, he has achieved the feat of being in the top 10 in the New York Marathon. In 2015, he set a TCS New York City Marathon masters event record of 2:13:32.

In 2014 he won the Boston Marathon (2:08:37), the first American male to do so since 1983, and the first American since 1985. Since 1930, Meb has held the record for being the oldest winner of the Boston Marathon as he triumphed it when he was 39 years old. Moreover, Meb is the master of all surfaces -Road, Track, and Cross Country and a former USA National 10,000m track record holder.

Other than dominating the field, Keflezighi runs a non-profit organization based in Ghana called ‘The MEB Foundation,’ which focuses on improving youth health, education, and fitness in communities across the globe.   

About Tata marathon, Keflezighi said, “The Tata Mumbai Marathon has been on my bucket list for the longest time, and finally being able to witness Mumbai’s indomitable spirit, is indeed exciting! 

This event inspired a country to run and changed mindsets, that is the true legacy of a sporting event.  Mumbai’s incredible energy and enthusiasm, combined with the dedication of its runners, embodies the universal language of endurance!

“I will only say this… remember to run with purpose, embrace the journey, and move ahead together. In every stride, find the strength to go the distance and make a difference to what you believe 

