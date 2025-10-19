Indian Railways to Crack Down on Misleading Social Media Content

Last Updated on October 19, 2025 12:04 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The Indian Railways has decided to take strict action against the social media handles sharing misleading videos related to the Railways’ operations. In a statement, the Railway Ministry said that during this festive season, some social media handles have been circulating old or misleading videos, creating confusion among passengers.

According to the Ministry, its authorities have identified over 20 social media handles responsible for circulating old or misleading videos that have caused unnecessary panic among passengers. It said that the Railway Administration has initiated the process of filing FIRs against these handles and has implemented a 24 hour social media monitoring system to track and tackle such antisocial activities.

The Ministry has appealed to all social media users to refrain from sharing videos of crowds or other incidents at stations without verifying the facts. It also urged Passengers to rely only on official Railway notifications and verified social media handles of the Ministry.