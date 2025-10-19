The Indian Awaaz

Dhanteras Celebrated Across the Country with Festive Fervour

Oct 18, 2025

Last Updated on October 18, 2025 11:59 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The festival of Dhanteras is being celebrated across the country today. This festival marks the beginning of a series of celebrations, which also include Narak Chaturdashi, also known as Choti Diwali or Kali Chaudas, the main Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj. 

In Delhi, a large number of people were seen shopping for Dhanteras across the major markets of the national capital, including Lajpat Nagar, Chawri Bazaar, Sarojini Nagar, Sadar Bazaar, Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, and Chandni Chowk. People consider this an propitious day to make new purchases, especially gold or silver articles and new utensils. The day also sees heavy purchases of appliances and automobiles. On this auspicious day, people worship Lord Dhanvantari, Lord Kuber, and Goddess Lakshmi. This festival is observed on the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwin as per the Hindu calendar.

