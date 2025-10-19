The Indian Awaaz

Indian Railways Launches Hundreds of Special Trains Amid Holiday Rush

Oct 19, 2025

Last Updated on October 19, 2025

Indian Railways has launched hundredes of special trains nationwide to meet the holiday rush of passengers.  Destinations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are reported to be in high demand from passengers with Chennai witnessing a massive festival exodus of over 18 lakh people leaving the city for their hometowns this week. The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has rolled out over 20,000 special buses, yet major bus terminals and train stations remain packed. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, inspecting New Delhi Station, said the new holding area with ticket counters and toilets is helping manage crowds of up to 75,000 passengers at a time.

Meanwhile, domestic airfares have surged dramatically, with flights from Mumbai to Delhi, Lucknow, and Amritsar are reported to be among the most expensive.  Passengers are calling the spike unreasonable and demanding fare regulation.

And in international travel news, Air India cancelled its Milan to Delhi flight just days before Diwali, citing technical issues. Hundreds of stranded passengers will now fly back only on or after the festival. 

