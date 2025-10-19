Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Inspects Festive Rush Management at New Delhi Station

Last Updated on October 19, 2025 2:00 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the holding area built at New Delhi Railway Station is significantly improving passenger experience. Mr. Vaishnaw was inspecting crowd management during festive rush at the Railway Station last night.

The Minister said that the holding area, which is part of the passenger amenities centre, includes several ticket counters and toilets, allowing smooth passenger movement even with around 75 thousand people present. He added that despite the heavy rush, railway staff are working round the clock to ensure smooth operations and passenger convenience.

Inspected crowd management during festive rush at New Delhi Railway Station. pic.twitter.com/g4G2AVS0e7 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) October 18, 2025

Mr. Vaishnaw further informed that about 12 thousand special trains are being operated across the country to manage the festive demand.

The Minister also visited the mini control room, from where security monitoring is done with the help of CCTV cameras installed across the station.