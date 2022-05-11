FreeCurrencyRates.com

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been started by Northern Railways on a trial basis in Lucknow- New Delhi Mail. The lower berths already reserved for women have been placed next to baby berths so that young children can travel with their mother without any inconvenience. A baby berth has been introduced along with two berths in the AC coach of the train. No extra charge will be levied for baby berth.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railways Deepak Kumar said, the facility will be extended in other trains after getting feedback.

