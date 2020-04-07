2,84,802 people recovered from coronavirus
UK: PM Boris Johnson moved to ICU as symptoms worsen
China reports no new virus deaths for first time
COVID-19: Japan to impose emergency for several regions
Corona crisis: Death toll rises to more than 74,800
COVID-19: Number of active cases 136 in Sri Lanka
COVID-19: Spain witnesses decrease in number of deaths
इंडियन आवाज़     07 Apr 2020 05:01:28      انڈین آواز
Indian Railways converts 2500 coaches as Isolation Coaches

AMN

Indian Railways has put all its might and resources behind national efforts to combat COVID-19. It has converted 2500 coaches as Isolation Coaches. Railways met half the initial target of 5000 coaches in a quick time. 40000 isolation beds are now ready for contingency.

On average, 375 coaches are being converted by Indian Railways in a day. The work is being carried out at 133 locations in the country. These coaches are equipped as per medical advisories issued. All efforts have been made to ensure best possible stay and medical supervision as per the needs and norms.

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

Sports administrator BVP Rao resigns from Governing Body of SAI

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Protesting the decision to merge the Special Area Games Scheme ( SAG) with ...

ART & CULTURE

President Kovind confers 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi awards

AMN President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday conferred 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi's awards on 15 artistes a ...

V P asks people to conserve linguistic heritage of India

"Studies by the experts suggest that teaching in mother tongue at the initial stages of education gives impetu ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Entertainment Desk Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty is set for March 24 release for no ...

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Ailing actor Irfan Khan is unlikely to sign any new film in the near future as want health break. Angrezi Medi ...

CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Gujarat, MP, Karnataka report fresh Coronavirus cases

WEB DESK In Gujarat, 19 fresh cases were reported today taking the total number of positive cases in the st ...

Fresh COVID-19 cases reported from Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh

WEB DESK With 24 more Corona patients reported today in Rajasthan, the number of COVID- 19 infected has go ...

