Indian Railways converts 2500 coaches as Isolation Coaches

AMN

Indian Railways has put all its might and resources behind national efforts to combat COVID-19. It has converted 2500 coaches as Isolation Coaches. Railways met half the initial target of 5000 coaches in a quick time. 40000 isolation beds are now ready for contingency.

On average, 375 coaches are being converted by Indian Railways in a day. The work is being carried out at 133 locations in the country. These coaches are equipped as per medical advisories issued. All efforts have been made to ensure best possible stay and medical supervision as per the needs and norms.