Indian Railways achieves 1434.03 MT freight loading from April 2023 till Feb 2024

AMN / NEW DELHI

Indian Railways has achieved 1434.03 MT (Metric Tons) freight loading from April 2023 till February 2024. Freight loading has increased by 66.51 MT as compared to the same period last year. Railways has earned over one lakh 55 thousand 557 crore rupees in the period which is an improvement of around six thousand 468 crore rupees, as compared to the same period of the last year. During the month of February, originating freight loading of 136.60 MT has been achieved against loading of 124.03 MT in February last year, which is an improvement of around 10.13 percent.

Following the Mantra, ‘Hungry For Cargo’, Indian Railways has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve the service delivery at competitive prices. The customer centric approach and work of Business Development Units backed up by agile policy making helped Railways towards this significant achievement.

