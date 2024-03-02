Asian stocks end mixed amid upbeat global sentiments

FILE

Asian stocks ended mixed today amid upbeat global sentiments. Japan’s Nikkei soared 1.90 percent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index jumped almost half a percent. China’s Shanghai Composite Index ended 0.40 percent higher.

On the other hand, Singapore’s Straits Times index declined 0.20 percent. South Korea’s Kospi was closed.

European Indices were also trading mixed. U.K.’s FTSE was up 0.60 percent and Germany’s DAX was trading 0.35 percent higher when reports last came in. France’s CAC 40 was trading with 0.20 percent loss when reports last came in.