Indian Navy to bid farewell to two ships INS Nishank, INS Akshay

AMN / MUMBAI

The Indian Navy will bid farewell to its two ships INS Nishank and INS Akshay, at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai tomorrow. Both the ships will be decommissioned at Naval Dockyard after 32 years of being at the forefront of safeguarding the maritime interests of the nation.

Commissioned in the freezing temperature of Poti Shipyard of erstwhile Soviet Union which is presently in Georgia, the ships will be decommissioned in the tropical temperature of Mumbai wherein the atmosphere will be laden with emotions and nostalgia of all the ex-crew of both the ships.

All the seafarers bear the names of their ships as their own identity. Home to many a sea warriors, these ships will always remain source of honour and pride.

Ship in the Navy is treated as a living entity and decommissioning is a very formal, yet very emotional ceremony for a ship, her crew and the Navy in general.