Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

DEFENCE

Indian Navy rescues 18 crew after fire caught Singaporean Ship MV Wan Hai 503

Jun 10, 2025
Indian Navy rescues 18 crew after fire on Singaporean Ship MV Wan Hai 503

AMN

Indian Navy, in a closely coordinated Search And Rescue operation with the Coast Guard, has safely rescued 18 out of 22 crew members of the Singaporean-flagged MV Wan Hai 503. The MV had reported an internal container explosion and a resultant major fire onboard. The Indian Navy said that the incident inputs were received at about 9:30 AM yesterday. INS Surat and a Dornier aircraft were immediately deployed by the Indian Navy to render necessary assistance.

First aid has been rendered to the injured crew members, and the ship is presently proceeding to New Mangalore for disembarkation and further medical management.

A Singapore cargo ship en route from Colombo to Mumbai caught fire near the coast of Kozhikode. Of the 22 crew members on board the vessel, named Wan Hai 503, four are missing. Eighteen crew members who jumped into the sea have been rescued. Among the five injured, two have suffered serious burns. The Coast Guard and Navy have launched rescue operations, and efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing. Reports indicate that some of the containers that fell off the ship contain hazardous materials with a risk of catching fire. State Minister V.N. Vasavan stated that instructions have been issued to remain vigilant in light of the aftermath of the ship accident.

Related Post

DEFENCE

India-Mongolia Hold 17th ‘Nomadic Elephant’ Military Exercise in Ulaanbaatar

Jun 9, 2025
DEFENCE

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi Reviews Troop Readiness in Uttarakhand

Jun 9, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ DEFENCE

Dassault Aviation and Tata to Manufacture Rafale Fuselages in Hyderabad

Jun 7, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

At least 10 Killed in Shooting at Austrian High School

10 June 2025 9:37 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka Vesak Day pardon sparks national controversy over unauthorized release, arrests, political backlash

10 June 2025 9:36 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US-China trade talks resume in London amid tensions over rare earths

10 June 2025 9:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade June10: Sensex, Nifty settle flat; IT stocks rally; realty, PSBs drag

10 June 2025 6:21 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!