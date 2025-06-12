Sri Lanka Army Chief in India to Strengthen Defence Ties

AMN

Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo is on an official visit to India from Wednesday to 14th June to enhance bilateral military cooperation and explore new avenues for collaboration. It underscores the continued efforts of both nations to further strengthen and deepen their longstanding defence partnership.

The first day of the visit began with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial in New Delhi today. Lt General Rodrigo paid tribute to the brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation. He was given a formal Guard of Honour in the South Block Lawns. The ceremonial event marked a significant gesture of respect and a symbol of the enduring friendship between the two nations.

Lt General Rodrigo’s visit to India is marked by a series of productive engagements, aimed at furthering the defence relationship between Sri Lanka and India. The visit not only highlights the commitment of both nations to strengthening their military ties but also underscores their shared focus on regional security and peace.