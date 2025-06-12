Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

DEFENCE

Sri Lanka Army Chief in India to Strengthen Defence Ties

Jun 12, 2025
Sri Lanka Army Chief On India Visit to Strengthen Defence Ties

AMN

Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo is on an official visit to India from Wednesday to 14th June to enhance bilateral military cooperation and explore new avenues for collaboration. It underscores the continued efforts of both nations to further strengthen and deepen their longstanding defence partnership.

The first day of the visit began with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial in New Delhi today. Lt General Rodrigo paid tribute to the brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation. He was given a formal Guard of Honour in the South Block Lawns. The ceremonial event marked a significant gesture of respect and a symbol of the enduring friendship between the two nations.

Lt General Rodrigo’s visit to India is marked by a series of productive engagements, aimed at furthering the defence relationship between Sri Lanka and India. The visit not only highlights the commitment of both nations to strengthening their military ties but also underscores their shared focus on regional security and peace.

Related Post

DEFENCE

Indian Navy rescues 18 crew after fire caught Singaporean Ship MV Wan Hai 503

Jun 10, 2025
DEFENCE

India-Mongolia Hold 17th ‘Nomadic Elephant’ Military Exercise in Ulaanbaatar

Jun 9, 2025
DEFENCE

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi Reviews Troop Readiness in Uttarakhand

Jun 9, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

उत्तर भारत भीषण लू की चपेट में, पंजाब-राजस्थान में पारा 47 डिग्री के पार

12 June 2025 1:10 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

North India under Severe Heat Wave; Mercury Crosses 47°C in Punjab, Rajasthan

12 June 2025 1:08 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Media

Veteran Akashvani Urdu newsreader Salim Akhtar passes away at 76

12 June 2025 12:58 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Not interested to be part of next elected govt, says Bangladesh’s CA Muhammad Yunus

12 June 2025 12:51 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!