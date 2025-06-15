Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

DEFENCE

419 New Officers Join Indian Army at IMA Passing Out Parade in Dehradun

Jun 15, 2025
419 New Officers Join Indian Army at IMA Passing Out Parade in Dehradun

The Indian Army welcomed 419 new young officers Saturday. A grand Passing Out Parade was held at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, in Uttarakhand. 

At the historic Chetwode Building of IMA, a total of 451 Gentleman Cadets marched with pride, taking their final step toward becoming commissioned officers. Among them were 32 cadets from friendly foreign nations, who have now completed their training and will return to serve in their respective national armies.

The parade was reviewed by the Chief of the Sri Lankan Army, Lieutenant General B.K.G.M. Lasantha Rodrigo, who was present as the Reviewing Officer.

The cadets demonstrated exemplary discipline, dedication, and military excellence during the ceremony. Set against the rich traditions and glorious legacy of the Indian Army, the event was filled with a profound sense of patriotism.

The prestigious ‘Sword of Honour’ for overall excellence in training was awarded to Annie Nehra. Ronit Ranjan Nayak secured the first position in the Order of Merit and received the Gold Medal. Annie Nehra stood second, while Anurag Verma ranked third and was awarded the Bronze Medal.

Related Post

DEFENCE

Sri Lanka Army Chief in India to Strengthen Defence Ties

Jun 12, 2025
DEFENCE

Indian Navy rescues 18 crew after fire caught Singaporean Ship MV Wan Hai 503

Jun 10, 2025
DEFENCE

India-Mongolia Hold 17th ‘Nomadic Elephant’ Military Exercise in Ulaanbaatar

Jun 9, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

India Issues Advisory for Nationals in Palestine Amid Escalating Tensions

15 June 2025 12:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
JOBS/ CAREER

NEET UG 2025 Results Declared; Mahesh Kumar Tops All India Rank

15 June 2025 12:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

NEET UG 2025 Scam: CBI Custody of Two Accused Extended Till June 16

15 June 2025 12:20 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
DEFENCE

419 New Officers Join Indian Army at IMA Passing Out Parade in Dehradun

15 June 2025 12:17 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!