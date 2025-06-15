419 New Officers Join Indian Army at IMA Passing Out Parade in Dehradun

The Indian Army welcomed 419 new young officers Saturday. A grand Passing Out Parade was held at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, in Uttarakhand.

At the historic Chetwode Building of IMA, a total of 451 Gentleman Cadets marched with pride, taking their final step toward becoming commissioned officers. Among them were 32 cadets from friendly foreign nations, who have now completed their training and will return to serve in their respective national armies.

The parade was reviewed by the Chief of the Sri Lankan Army, Lieutenant General B.K.G.M. Lasantha Rodrigo, who was present as the Reviewing Officer.

The cadets demonstrated exemplary discipline, dedication, and military excellence during the ceremony. Set against the rich traditions and glorious legacy of the Indian Army, the event was filled with a profound sense of patriotism.

The prestigious ‘Sword of Honour’ for overall excellence in training was awarded to Annie Nehra. Ronit Ranjan Nayak secured the first position in the Order of Merit and received the Gold Medal. Annie Nehra stood second, while Anurag Verma ranked third and was awarded the Bronze Medal.