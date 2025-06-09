Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India-Mongolia Hold 17th ‘Nomadic Elephant’ Military Exercise in Ulaanbaatar

Jun 9, 2025
AMN / WEB DESK

The 17th edition of the joint military exercise Nomadic Elephant 2025 between India and Mongolia is being conducted at the Special Forces Training Centre in Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia. The exercise is underway with a focus on the conduct of non-conventional operations in semi-urban and mountainous terrain under a United Nations mandate. The joint military exercise began on 31st last month will culminate on the 13th of this month.

The Ministry of Defence, in a statement said, the exercise aims to enhance the operational capabilities of both the Armies. It added that the participating contingents are actively exchanging best practices in counter-terrorism operations and precision sniping, thereby improving interoperability. Both forces are working to strengthen their ability to respond effectively to contemporary security challenges.

The Ministry further stated that the joint exercise reflects the growing defence cooperation between India and Mongolia. The exercise also places strong emphasis on fostering cultural understanding and camaraderie between participating troops.

