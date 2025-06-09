Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi Reviews Troop Readiness in Uttarakhand

AMN / WEB DESK

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited forward posts in the Garhwal region Sunday to review the operational and administrative readiness of forces deployed in the forward areas of Garhwal, Uttarakhand.

During his visit, the Chief of the Army Staff interacted with troops guarding the frontiers and commended them for their unwavering dedication, resilience, and professionalism. He emphasised the importance of maintaining high standards of operational preparedness and constant vigilance.

General Dwiwedi also inaugurated Ibex Tarana 88.4 FM, the first-of-its-kind Community Radio Station based in Jyotirmath. The station is envisioned as a vital platform for local expression, knowledge sharing, and the preservation of cultural heritage. Its broadcasts will include programmes on education, environment, weather, entertainment, employment, disaster preparedness, tourism, health, and traditional arts.

In his inaugural podcast, the Army Chief said Ibex Tarana is not just a radio station but a powerful medium to amplify the voice of youth. He added that it will bring the community together, promote local talent, and reconnect people with their cultural roots. He also felicitated distinguished veterans with the Veterans Achievement Award in recognition of their outstanding contributions to nation-building and social development.