Dassault Aviation and Tata to Manufacture Rafale Fuselages in Hyderabad

First-ever Rafale fuselage production unit outside France to be set up in Hyderabad

AMN / WEB DESK



In a major boost to India’s defence manufacturing and aerospace capabilities, French aerospace giant Dassault Aviation has entered into a strategic partnership with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) to produce fuselages for Rafale fighter jets in Hyderabad. This move marks the first time ever that Rafale fuselages will be manufactured outside of France, underscoring the deepening Indo-French defence ties.

A Milestone in India’s Aerospace Journey

The two companies have signed four major agreements aimed at establishing a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. The plant will produce key structural components of the Rafale aircraft, with full fuselage sections expected to begin rolling off the line by 2028. Once operational, the facility is projected to manufacture up to two complete fuselages per month, integrating seamlessly into Dassault’s global supply chain.

In a joint statement, the companies said the partnership represents a significant investment in India’s aerospace infrastructure, and will serve as a hub for high-precision manufacturing, contributing to both Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

Strategic Support from France

French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, hailed the agreement as a “historic milestone” in Franco-Indian strategic collaboration. In a post on social media, he emphasized France’s long-standing support for India’s ambition to emerge as a global defence manufacturing hub. “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to strengthen defence cooperation and reinforce global aerospace supply chains,” he added.

Leaders Speak on the Landmark Deal

Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, highlighted the significance of the collaboration:

“This is a first in the history of Rafale production. Building fuselages in India reflects our confidence in Tata and in India’s growing aerospace prowess.”

Meanwhile, Sukaran Singh, CEO and MD of Tata Advanced Systems Limited, called the partnership a defining moment in India’s defence manufacturing journey:

“This project will not only create high-value jobs but also establish India as a key player in complex aerospace manufacturing.”

Conclusion: A Leap Forward for Indigenous Defence Manufacturing

The Dassault-Tata partnership marks a major turning point for India’s indigenous defence sector. With the Rafale fuselage now set to be produced on Indian soil, the initiative strengthens the country’s self-reliance in high-tech defence production and positions India as an emerging node in the global aerospace ecosystem.