India Pavilion Among Top 5 at World Expo 2025 in Osaka

The India Pavilion has been ranked among the top five pavilions at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, alongside the US, Italy, Japan, and France. The pavilion showcases India’s rich cultural heritage, innovation, and sustainable development, featuring sections on heritage, Ayurveda, ISRO, and more. It has been curated by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts. With its unique blend of traditional and modern elements, the pavilion has become a popular destination, attracting visitors with its interactive cultural experiences, authentic Indian cuisine, and photo-friendly installations. The World Expo will continue till the 13th of October.

Post navigation