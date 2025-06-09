India Charts New Course for Oceans with Marine Spatial Planning at Monaco Meet

AMN / WEB DESK

At the prestigious Monaco Marine Conference, India underscored its strong commitment to building a resilient and sustainable Blue Economy, with a pledge to expand Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) across its vast coastline.

Union Minister for Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh, led India’s delegation and emphasized the critical role of MSP in achieving sustainable ocean governance. He described MSP as a science-based, data-driven framework that helps balance environmental protection with the responsible use of ocean resources — ensuring biodiversity conservation, economic development, and the livelihoods of coastal communities.

“India is ready to scale Marine Spatial Planning as a national strategy to optimize our ocean wealth while preserving marine ecosystems,” Dr. Singh stated.

Global Cooperation for Ocean Sustainability

On the occasion of World Ocean Day, Dr. Singh joined hands with Åsmund Grøver Aukrust, Norway’s Minister of International Development, to co-host a high-level session on Marine Spatial Planning. The session highlighted the importance of international collaboration in tackling global oceanic challenges such as overfishing, pollution, and climate-driven changes to marine ecosystems.

India’s Ocean Vision

Dr. Singh reaffirmed that India’s marine vision is rooted in science-led, inclusive development, aiming to benefit both people and the planet. He pointed to ongoing pilot MSP initiatives on India’s eastern and western coasts, being implemented with global support, as models for broader national application.

With over 7,500 km of coastline and millions dependent on marine resources, India’s efforts in MSP not only signal its leadership in sustainable ocean governance but also align with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 14) — focused on life below water.

As climate change and marine degradation pose rising threats, India’s MSP expansion marks a vital step toward a blue, inclusive, and sustainable future for ocean stewardship.

