Indian Navy Continue Relief Ops in West Bengal in aftermath of Cyclone Yaas

AMN

The Relief Control Centre at INS Netaji Subhas, in coordination with West Bengal State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) as well Local Administration, have concentrated their Relief & Rescue Operations in Digha and Fraserganj, the two highly inundated low lying Coastal Areas since the landfall of Cyclone ‘Yaas’ AM 26 May 21.

The Seven Indian Navy Teams comprising two Diving and five Flood Relief Teams (FRT) have remained at the forefront of relief activities. The Team at Fraserganj, was deployed AM 27 May to Narayanpur Village, about 30km away, for Rescue and Relief Operations despite heavy rains and inclement weather.

The Team was also employed to search for survivors of a reportedly capsized Boat, which was later found to be three displaced Navigational Buoys. The Team at Digha operated in villages in the vicinity of Digha, viz Khadalgobra, Alankarpur, etc, and undertook Road Clearing operations and distributed aid to few needy people.