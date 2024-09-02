Indian Missions in UAE Issue Detailed Guidelines on two-month amnesty scheme

AMN / WEB DESK

The UAE Government has announced a two-month amnesty scheme starting from September 1, 2024. This initiative is designed to assist expatriates, including Indian nationals, in either returning to their home countries or regularising their residency status. In response, the Indian Consulate in Dubai and the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi have implemented several measures to support Indian citizens during this period.

Consulate General of India, Dubai

The Consulate General of India in Dubai which is having jurisdiction for the six northern emirates including has introduced the following steps to assist Indian nationals residing in Dubai and the Northern Emirates:

Emergency Certificate (EC) for Return to India: Indian nationals who wish to return to India can apply for an Emergency Certificate. Those seeking to regularise their residency status may apply for a short-validity passport. Gratis EC Application: Applicants can request an EC at the Consulate free of charge. Facilitation counters will be established at the Consulate General of India, Dubai, and the Awir Immigration Centre, Dubai. These counters will be operational from September 2, 2024, with working hours from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM. EC Collection: After submitting their application, applicants can collect their ECs from the Consulate General of India, Dubai, between 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM the following day. Short Validity Passports: Indian nationals can visit any of the BLS Centers in Dubai and the Northern Emirates as walk-ins to apply for short-validity passports. No prior appointment is necessary. The details of the BLS Centers are available on the Consulate’s website at [www.cgidubai.gov.in/page/passport-services](https://www.cgidubai.gov.in/page/passport-services/). BLS Centers Operational on Sundays: To meet the anticipated demand, BLS Centers in Dubai and the Northern Emirates will remain open on all Sundays during the amnesty period, with operating hours from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

For additional information regarding the procedures for obtaining travel documents, applicants can contact the Consulate’s helpline at 050-9433111 between 8:00 AM and 6:00 PM. The PBSK Helpline is also available 24/7 at 800-46342. Additionally, Indian Community Associations have designated contact points for guidance.

Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has also introduced measures to support Indian nationals living in the Abu Dhabi Emirate:

Walk-in Applications: Indian nationals can approach any of the BLS Centers in Al Reem, Musaffah, and Al-Ain as walk-ins to apply for travel documents. No prior appointment is required. Emergency Certificates: For those wishing to return to India, Emergency Certificates (ECs) will be issued. Applicants can collect their ECs from the Consular Office, Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi (101, 102, 1st Floor, Guardian Tower, Al Saadah Zone I) between 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM within 24 hours of submitting their application. Short Validity Passports: Applicants who wish to regularize their residency status may apply for short-validity passports at the BLS Centers in Al Reem, Musaffah, and Al-Ain. Sunday Operations: The BLS Centers in Al Reem, Musaffah, and Al-Ain will remain operational on all Sundays during the amnesty period, with operating hours from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

For further assistance, Indian nationals in Abu Dhabi can contact the Embassy’s helpline at 050-8995583 between 9:00 AM and 6:00 PM.

Contact Points in Indian Community Associations

– Mr. Hashim (Indian Social Club, Fujairah): 050-3901330

Address: Indian Social Club, Al Faseel Street, Al Faseel, near V Hotel, Fujairah

– Mr. Padmaraj (Indian Relief Committee, RAK): 056-1464275

Address: Indian Relief Committee, Behind Immigration, Nakheel, RAK

– Mr. Roop Sidhu (Indian Association, Ajman): 050-6330466

Address: Indian Association Ajman, PO Box: 1632, Al Jurf, Ajman, UAE

– Mr. Hari (Indian Association, Sharjah): 050-7866591 / 06-5610845

Address: Indian Association, Al Manakh, Sharjah

– Mr. Sajad Nattika (Indian Association, UAQ): 050-5761505

Address: Indian Association UAQ (Opp. Arabic School, Ramla)

– Mr. Binoy Philip (Indian Social Club, Khorfakkan): 055-3894101

Address: ISC Khorfakkan, Khorfakkan-Sharjah, UAE

– Mr. Zainuddin (Indian Social Cultural Centre, Kalba): 050-6708008

Address: Indian Social and Cultural Club (ISCC), Kalba, Sharjah, UAE

This amnesty scheme offers Indian nationals in the UAE a significant opportunity to regularize their residency status or return to India without facing legal repercussions.