Indian javelin thrower DP Manu bags gold in men’s event at National Open Athletics Championships in Bengaluru

Published On: By

AMN

Indian javelin thrower DP Manu has won Gold medal in the men’s javelin with a best throw of 81.23 metre at the National Open Athletics Championships in Bengaluru yesterday. Former national champion Rohit Yadav won Silver medal with a best effort of 79.80 metre and Kishore Kumar Jena took bronze with a best of 78.05 metre. Services’ DP Manu logged 80.32 metre with his first throw and improved it to 80.50 metre in his third attempt. After a couple of sub-70 metre throws, DP Manu registered his winning mark in his sixth and last attempt. No other athlete breached the 80m mark in the final. Rohit Yadav’s best came in his third throw and so did Kishore Kumar Jena’s bronze-winning throw. Pole vaulter Rosy Meena Paulraj and hurdler Jyothi Yarraji have already set new national records earlier in the Bengaluru meet.

