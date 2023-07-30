इंडियन आवाज़     31 Jul 2023 12:10:35      انڈین آواز
Indian Footwear and Leather industry provides employment to 4.5 million people: Goyal

Staff Reporter

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has said that Indian Footwear and Leather industry provides employment to approximately 4.5 million people, including 40 percent of women.

Addressing the India International Footwear Fair 2023 in New Delhi, Minister said that India has the capacity to become the world’s largest and best-quality footwear manufacturer. Indian size of footwear will be launched soon to help distinguish Indian footwear around the globe and reduce dependence on foreign sizing trends.  

Highlighting the beauty of Kolhapuri Footwear of Maharashtra and Mojari Footwear of Rajasthan, the Minister said that it should be an area of attraction for international buyers. He mentioned that India is the second-largest exporter of leather garments, the third-largest exporter of Saddlery and Harness products and the fourth-largest exporter of Leather Goods in the world.

He also highlighted that more than 95 percent of the production units in this sector are Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. He further urged the stakeholders to expand the business while keeping the focus on quality and sustainability, eco-friendly process, waste management, and exploring renewable sources for electricity.

Goyal expressed utmost confidence in India’s potential to ascend as the global leader in producing top-quality footwear. Drawing attention to India’s impressive rankings, he highlighted its position as the world’s second-largest exporter of leather garments, third-largest exporter of saddlery & harnesses, and fourth-largest exporter of leather goods.

Goyal said that Indian size of footwear will be launched soon to help distinguish Indian footwear around the globe and reduce dependence on foreign sizing trends. The minister said that testing facilities will be established by the government as part of India’s footwear and leather development programme.

Goyal urged the stakeholders to expand the business while keeping the focus on quality and sustainability, eco-friendly process, waste management, and exploring renewable sources for electricity.

He mentioned that institutions like CLRI, FDDI, and NIFT will collaborate with the industry in developing new products and technologies in tune with the changing trends and requirements of the market.

