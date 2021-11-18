Indian Film Personality Award to be given to Hema Malini & Prasoon Joshi at IFFI

AMN

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has announced that the Indian Film Personality Award for the year 2021 will be given to Hema Malini and Prasoon Joshi.

Announcing the awards, Mr. Thakur said, their contributions to the field of Indian cinema spread over decades and their work enthralled audiences across generations. Addressing a press conference in Shimla today, he said, Hema Malini and Prasoon Joshi are Indian cinematic icons who are admired and respected the world over. He said, the award will be given in the 52nd International Film Festival of India in Goa. The Film Festival will run from November 20 to 28.

Hema Malini is an Indian actress, writer, director, producer, dancer and politician. She made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film Idhu Sathiyam and later on, entered the Hindi cinema as the lead actress of Sapno Ka Saudagar in 1968. Since then, she has acted in over 150 films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Satte pe Satta and Baghban among many others.

Prasoon Joshi is a poet, writer, lyricist, screenwriter and communication specialist and marketer. He published his first book of prose and poetry at the age of 17. Mr. Joshi entered Indian cinema as a lyricist in 2001 with Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lajja. He received the National Film Award for Best Lyrics twice for his work in Taare Zameen Par and Chittagong. In the year 2015, the Government of India has awarded Padma Shri for his contributions towards the field of Arts, Literature and Advertising.

The Minister said, Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to two international talents.

Mr Thakur said that for the first time in the festival, clips of popular series from the OTT platform will be shown. He further added that 75 creative minds have also been selected under the Azadi Ka Mahotsav and they will also be invited to participate in the Goa Film Festival.