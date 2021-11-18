Sydney Dialogue: PM Modi calls nations to work on transparency of crypto-currency
US designates Pakistan and China as countries of particular concern for violation of religious freedom
PM inaugurates Global Innovation Summit of Pharmaceuticals sector
U.S. remains India’s biggest trading partner: Consul General Judith Ravin
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Nov 2021 08:54:23      انڈین آواز

Indian Film Personality Award to be given to Hema Malini & Prasoon Joshi at IFFI

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has announced that the Indian Film Personality Award for the year 2021 will be given to Hema Malini and Prasoon Joshi.

Announcing the awards, Mr. Thakur said, their contributions to the field of Indian cinema spread over decades and their work enthralled audiences across generations. Addressing a press conference in Shimla today, he said, Hema Malini and Prasoon Joshi are Indian cinematic icons who are admired and respected the world over. He said, the award will be given in the 52nd International Film Festival of India in Goa. The Film Festival will run from November 20 to 28.

Hema Malini is an Indian actress, writer, director, producer, dancer and politician. She made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film Idhu Sathiyam and later on, entered the Hindi cinema as the lead actress of Sapno Ka Saudagar in 1968. Since then, she has acted in over 150 films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Satte pe Satta and Baghban among many others.

Prasoon Joshi is a poet, writer, lyricist, screenwriter and communication specialist and marketer. He published his first book of prose and poetry at the age of 17. Mr. Joshi entered Indian cinema as a lyricist in 2001 with Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lajja. He received the National Film Award for Best Lyrics twice for his work in Taare Zameen Par and Chittagong. In the year 2015, the Government of India has awarded Padma Shri for his contributions towards the field of Arts, Literature and Advertising.

The Minister said, Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to two international talents.
Mr Thakur said that for the first time in the festival, clips of popular series from the OTT platform will be shown. He further added that 75 creative minds have also been selected under the Azadi Ka Mahotsav and they will also be invited to participate in the Goa Film Festival.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Eminent Sports commentator and football expert Novy Kapadia is No More

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 18 November: Veteran sports commentator and football expert Novy Kapadia, is n ...

Bakshi sisters to the fore; Jahanvi leads by one in 12th Leg of Hero WPGT

Hyderabad, 17 November:  Playing steady golf, Jahanvi Bakshi, took a one-shot lead over her sister, Hitaa ...

Anshul Patel leads with sizzling first round 63 at IndianOil SERVO Masters Golf

Digboi, Assam,  17 November: Ahmedabad’s Anshul Patel hogged the limelight with a sizzling first r ...

خبرنامہ

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz