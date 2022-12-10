FreeCurrencyRates.com

Indian equity market snaps two-week gaining momentum

AMN/ WEB DESK

Indian equity market snapped the two-week gaining momentum and lost one percent in a volatile week that ended yesterday amid a policy rate hike by the RBI, FII selling, the BJP’s victory in Gujarat, falling crude oil prices, and anticipation of the rate hike by Fed in the coming week.

For the week, the BSE Sensex fell 687 points or 1.1 percent to close at 62,182 and the Nifty50 shed 113 points or 1.1 percent to end at 18,497 levels.

In the broader market, BSE Mid-cap Index fell 0.9 percent and the BSE Small-cap index lost one percent.

