Indian Embassy urges citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran

The Indian Embassy in Iran has urged Indian nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Iran. The travel advisory has been issued amid rising security concerns in the region over the past several weeks. In a social media post, the Embassy advised Indian nationals to carefully consider the evolving situation before undertaking non-essential travel to Iran. It also advised to continue to monitor the latest regional developments and follow updated advisories issued by the Indian authorities.

For the Indian nationals who are currently in Iran and wish to return, the Embassy noted that they may avail the commercial flight and ferry options which are available right now.