FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Feb 2022 10:47:14      انڈین آواز

Indian Embassy in Ukraine advises Indian citizens not to move to border posts without prior coordination with officials

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The Indian Mision in Ukraine has advised Indian citizens in the war-torn country not to move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with Government of India officials at the border posts and the emergency numbers of Embassy of India in Kyiv.

In an advisory, the Mission said, the situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and the embassy is working continuously with the embassies in the neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of Indian citizens.

It said, the Embassy is finding it increasingly difficult to help the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border checkpoints without prior intimation.

The Embassy said, staying in western cities of Ukraine with access of water, food, accommodation and basic amenities is relatively safer and advisable compared to reacing border checkpoints without being fully abreast of the situation.

It said, all those currently in the eastern sector are requested to continue to remain in their current places of residence until further instructions, maintain calm and stay indoors or in shelters as much as possible with whatever food, water and amenities are available and remain patient. The Embassy advised them to avoid unnecessary movement.

The Indian Mission in Ukraine reminded them to exercise caution at all times, beware of their surroundings and the recent developments.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Nikhat, Nitu record contrasting wins to cruise into finals of Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament

Harpal  Singh Bedi Nikhat Zareen and Nitu  chalked out contrasting wins over their rivals to move int ...

BOXING: Nikhat, Nitu in semis while Sumit and Anamika crash out

Harpal Singh Bedi Putting  up a gutsy display,Nikhat Zareen and Nitu  overwhelmed their rivals to move in ...

M Dharma, Ranjit Singh, Kapil Kumar share three way lead after penultimate round

Harpal  Singh Bedi Ahmedabad, 24 February: Bengaluru’s M Dharma, Chandigarh’s Ranjit Singh and Ka ...

خبرنامہ

یوکرائن پر روسی حملے سے ہندوستانی تاجروں کو اربوں روپے کا نقصان

جاوید اختریوکرائن کے بحران اور روسی صدر ولادیمیر پوٹن کی طرف ...

!بھارتی معیشت پر روس۔یوکرین جنگ کا اثر

عندلیب اختریوکرین کے خلاف روس کی فوجی کاروائی نے پوری دنیا ک ...

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے , روزگار پر خاص توجہ سے BUDGET 2022-23

وزیر خزانہ نے مرکزی بجٹ پیش کیا، آئندہ سال کے لیے نو اعشاریہ ...

MARQUEE

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI India's Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alliance Air Avi ...

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

@Powered By: Logicsart