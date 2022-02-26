Indian Embassy in Ukraine advises Indian citizens not to move to border posts without prior coordination with officials

AMN / WEB DESK

The Indian Mision in Ukraine has advised Indian citizens in the war-torn country not to move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with Government of India officials at the border posts and the emergency numbers of Embassy of India in Kyiv.

In an advisory, the Mission said, the situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and the embassy is working continuously with the embassies in the neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of Indian citizens.

It said, the Embassy is finding it increasingly difficult to help the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border checkpoints without prior intimation.

The Embassy said, staying in western cities of Ukraine with access of water, food, accommodation and basic amenities is relatively safer and advisable compared to reacing border checkpoints without being fully abreast of the situation.

It said, all those currently in the eastern sector are requested to continue to remain in their current places of residence until further instructions, maintain calm and stay indoors or in shelters as much as possible with whatever food, water and amenities are available and remain patient. The Embassy advised them to avoid unnecessary movement.

The Indian Mission in Ukraine reminded them to exercise caution at all times, beware of their surroundings and the recent developments.