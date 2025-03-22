Indian Embassy Assists Amit Gupta Amid Detention in Qatar

AMN / WEB DESK

The Indian Embassy in Qatar is providing all possible assistance in the matter of the detention of an Indian national, Amit Gupta, by Qatari authorities in relation to an ongoing investigation. Sources said the embassy is in touch with the family and lawyer representing Amit Gupta and Qatari authorities on a regular basis.

Amit Gupta, an Indian national, has been in the custody of Qatar authorities for over three months, prompting his distressed family to seek the intervention of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Amit, a resident of Gujarat’s Vadodara, is the Country Head of Tech Mahindra and has been working in Doha for over 10 years. He was arrested on January 1 and has since been in the custody of Qatar’s State Security.

On Saturday, sources said that the Indian Embassy was in touch with his family, his lawyer and Qatari authorities on a regular basis.

“Our Embassy continues to provide all possible assistance in the matter and is closely following the case,” they said.

Amit’s wife has sought the intervention of the PMO while his father has reached out to Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group. The family has also approached Vadodara MP Hemang Joshi for help.

According to a Vadodara-based news outlet, Amit’s family insists that he is innocent and has been falsely accused of data theft. They demand urgent action for his release and allege that it has been three months since they heard from him.

Amit’s family had travelled to Qatar to meet him. But during their one-month stay in the country, they were allowed to meet him only once, that too, for half an hour.