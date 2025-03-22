Bihar Diwas Celebrated in Sri Lanka, Showcasing Cultural and Historical Ties

The 113th Bihar Diwas was celebrated for the first time in Sri Lanka by the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Colombo, drawing a crowd of nearly about 30,000 people. The event highlighted Bihar’s cultural heritage and its deep historical ties with Sri Lanka through Buddhism. India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, inaugurated the event, expressing his pride as a Bihari.

The celebration featured an exhibition of Madhubani art, traditional paintings, and photographs showcasing Bihar’s rich history. Noted experts in Madhubani paintings and Padma Shri Awardees Dulari Devi and Shanti Devi showcased live creation for the visitors. Visitors also enjoyed authentic Bihari cuisine, adding to the cultural immersion. The event emphasised the connection between Bihar and Sri Lanka, rooted in Gautama Buddha’s enlightenment in Bodh Gaya and Emperor Ashoka’s efforts to spread Buddhism to the island nation.