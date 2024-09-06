Indian economy advances with financial stability: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

AMN

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das affirmed that India’s economic growth remains on track. He said that the central bank’s projection of a 7.2 percent GDP growth for FY25 is realistic. He was addressing the inaugural session of the Annual FIBAC 2024 Conference, jointly organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Indian Banks’ Association in Mumbai.

Mr. Das said there is sufficient data to show that the fundamentals of growth drivers are gaining momentum. He also noted that the Indian economy is advancing with macroeconomic and financial stability, alongside a favorable balance between growth and inflation. Highlighting the importance of inclusive growth, Mr. Das said a developed India must ensure that every citizen, regardless of their socio-economic status, has access to financial services and has the required financial literacy.