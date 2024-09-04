THE INDIAN AWAAZ

610th meeting of Central Board of Directors of RBI held in Mumbai

Sep 4, 2024

The 610th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India was held in Mumbai today. The Board reviewed the global and domestic economic scenarios and outlooks.

The Board also examined various operational areas of the Reserve Bank of India, including the functioning of Local Boards and the activities of select Central Office Departments. The meeting was chaired by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and attended by Deputy Governors Dr. Michael Debabrata Patra, Mr. M. Rajeshwar Rao, Mr. T. Rabi Sankar, and other senior officials

